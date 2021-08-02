PHE workers stage protest, project demands

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 2: Jal Shakti (PHE) Department employees and workers today held strong protest demonstration at PHE complex in support of their long pending demands.

A large number of employees and daily rated workers under the leadership of Som Nath District president, Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees and Workers Association and vice president Panthers Trade Union assembled today at PHE complex and held protest demonstration. They were raising loud slogans in support of their demands and also against the higher authorities in the Department.

They strongly demanded regularisation of daily rated workers and release of their pending wages. They said that wages of the daily wage workers be released every month in time.

Som Nath while addressing large gathering of workers urged the Government to enact a fruitful and concrete policy for the regularisation of daily wagers, release of the pending wages of daily rated/ consolidated/ land donor workers.

The Trade Union leader further demanded implementation of Minimum Wages Act in J&K, clearance of all the pending SRO-43 cases in PHE Department, conduct of DPC of all cadre in the department and filling up of all the vacant posts, remove shortage of staff at water/ pumping stations, initiate repair/ maintenance of duty/ staff rooms and release 11 % DA as per Central Govt norms in favour of J&K UT employees.

Others who spoke on the occasion included- Vijay Kumar, Suraj Parkash, Krishan Chand, Baldev Raj, Parth Singh, Balveer Singh, Ganesh Chander, Amit Dubey and Dara Singh.