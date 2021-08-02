Bukhari asks party leaders to expedite membership drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Apni Party president, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has directed Jammu Province leadership to expedite membership drive.

Bukhari chaired a review meeting of all Provincial, District, Frontal and Coordinators here today and discussed organizational issues and reviewed the party working.

He directed the Party leaders to complete membership drive by September and said that Party’s internal elections will also be held by the end of this year.

Bukhari asked the leaders to work among the people and establish a connection with them and make them aware about policies of the Party.

He said that the outreach programmes should be organized in every nook and corner of Jammu Province.

Those who were present in the meeting were general secretaries-Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra; provincial president Jammu, Manjit Singh; provincial president Woman Wing Jammu, Namrta Sharma; Ex-MLAs-Kamal Arora and Prem Lal; provincial secretary, Dr. Rohit Gupta, district president Jammu Urban, Pranav Shagotra; district president Rural, B Neiljan Arora and others.