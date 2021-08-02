SSP reviews functioning of Traffic Police City Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City Jammu Dr Koshal Sharma reviewed the functioning of traffic police in Jammu City at Traffic Police Office (TPO) Panjtirthi, here.

The review meeting was attended by Pardeep Singh Gouria Additional SP Traffic Jammu, Shivali Kotwal DySP (T) City North, Sunil Singh DySP (T) City South, Neeraj Paddyar DySP (T) City Rural, all DTIs of City Jammu, Inspector Rakesh Kumar MTO, Santosh Kumar OSI, Ravi and Sadhu Ram of Statical Data Branch (SDB) of Traffic Police Jammu.

The performance of each officer during the month of July was assessed and directions were imparted to all the concerned to make traffic of the city hassle free so that general public does not face any inconvenience. Moreover visible offences like driving without crash helmet, seatbelt or driving licence should be strictly dealt.

On the occasion, SSP Traffic stressed that action should be taken against wrong parking which are cause of congestion in the city and further added top priority must given to ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Concerned DTI were directed to ensure hassle free movements of such vehicles personally.

SSP Traffic stressed upon the officers to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic at Parade, Indira Chowk, Dogra Chowk, Bus Stand, Canal Road, Talab Tillo road, Janipur, Ambphalla, Bakshi Nagar, Bikram Chowk, Narwal, Wave Mall, Kunjwani, Satwari and main towns of Akhnoor, Bishnah, RS Pura, etc.

SSP Traffic further directed the officers to work hard for the safety of the people and while dealing with different violators, their conduct should be honest, transparent and firm but not harsh.