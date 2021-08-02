JCB, dumper owners seek lifting of ban on mining

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Owners of JCB, dumper, tipper, tractor and trolley of Nagrota constituency, who have been rendered jobless by the Government in view of restrictions imposed on lifting of sand and gravel from river beds today urged the Government to review its order on ban of mining so as to save the owners from starvation.

Due to the ban on mining in Nagrota for the last two year, the owners of tippers and dumpers were facing a lot of troubles as their vehicles were parked since the ban has been imposed the department concerned.

Addressing a press conference here, today, president All JCB Dumper Tipper Owners Association, Ch Bashir Ahmad said, “Not only this, they are forced to pay the instalments of the vehicles from their pocket.”

He said that they are also facing a lot of trouble due to a ban on mining in the area coupled with spread of Corona virus and imposition of lock down and other restrictions. “We purchased the tractors and dumpers on a bank loan of Rs 35-40 lakh and now the Geology and Mining Department imposed a ban and therefore put their families at starvation,” he said.

He said the Government lifted the ban in many Districts but failed to take the same decision in favour of Nagrota Constituency and appealed District Administration to issue instructions to department concerned for starting mining in Nagrota area as soon as possible.

Vice-president Sumit Singh, Mohd Younas, Madan Shah, BDC Chairman Rehmat Ali, Arun Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Devender Kumar, Ajay Sharma and Raman Kumar were present during the press conference.