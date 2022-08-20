PHDCCI Jammu discusses issues with MD SIDCO, SICOP J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A delegation of PHDCCI led by Chairman Rahul Sahai and Ravnish Gulati discussed issues pertaining to industrial estates of SICOP and SIDCO with Smita Sethi, Managing Director SIDCO and SICOP.

The issues discussed in the meeting were power infrastructure as per requirement of new industries, timely handing over and execution of lease deeds of industrial plots in new industrial estates for which Industrialists have paid full amount, uniform area circle rates as per industry in cities and towns, free hold for 10 years old units, extension of provisional registration of units not having PMT up to 30th June should be extended, permissions for warehouses in service sector, connectivity to private industrial estates from SICOP and SIDCO Industrial Estates and Private Industrial Estate Committee.

All the issues were deliberated in length with her and she also assured that the issues will be taken up with the concerned departments.