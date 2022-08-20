‘Shaheed Captain Atul Somra Cricket League’ organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 20: Army Camp Banihal organised “Shaheed Captain Atul Somra Cricket League-2022” for the youth to motivate them towards physical fitness and foster sportsmanship, here today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Captain Atul Somra belonged to Ambala Cantonment Haryana had made the supreme sacrifice for the nation by laying his life for the motherland on July 18, 2002 in a counter-terrorist operation.

About 32 teams from various parts of the Ramban district have registered for the tournament. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Fagoo Panthers and Islamia Cricket Club Takia.

The tournament was inaugurated by chief guest SDM Banihal Zaheer Abass Bhat and SDPO Nisar Ahmed Khoja. The event witnessed a high level of interest among the youth belonging to the remote villages of the Ramban.

The Army assured the local population of the continued cooperation to assist in boosting sports in the area and conduct sports events in the future also.