AAP protests alleged encroachment on Govt accommodations in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Exposing illegal encroachment on Government accommodations by Bhartiya Janta Party leaders with due support of LG administration, the Aam Aadmi Party today held a strong protest outside the official accommodation of former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta.

The protest was led by former Minister and senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh with dozens of party leaders and workers who were part of the protest wherein slogans were raised against BJP leaders as well as LG administration.

The protesters demanded removal of all illegal occupants from these accommodations and collection of all pending dues.

During the protest demonstration, AAP leaders interacted with media persons stating that BJP leaders have resorted to day light loot of Government exchequer which is in clear violation of laws and high-handedness of BJP leaders can be gauged from the fact that High Court ordered removal of these illegal occupants three to four years ago but the order has yet not been implemented.

“On one hand, BJP leaders are resorting to day light violation of law and on the other hand LG administration is acting as a mute spectator which proves that loot of Government exchequer is going on with consent and support of LG administration,” the AAP leaders said.

They added that on one hand electricity connection of a poor man is disconnected within just one month after he fails to pay dues but no one is looking at these illegal occupants of Government accommodations where bills of different utilities are running high and this all proves that BJP can do anything unlawful in nature and there is no one to check it.

The protesters demanded immediate removal of all illegal occupants from Government quarters, collection of all pending dues and to ensure that a similar yardstick is used both against a poor man and a powerful man.