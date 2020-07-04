Personnel Ministry issues SOP for reopening of training institutes across country

NEW DELHI: The Personnel Ministry has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of central and state training institutes from July 15, outlining necessary steps to be taken by them to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As far as possible training programmes should be conducted in digital/online/virtual mode. Where it is necessary to conduct training in physical mode, the duration of the training programme should be reviewed carefully to make it more compact by separating the training curriculum into digital and physical mode,” it said.

In its SOP, the Personnel Ministry said that observance of social distancing, wearing of masks and other COVID-related protocols, as prescribed by central and state/district health authorities from time to time, should be ensured by the training institute concerned. (AGENCIES)