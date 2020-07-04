Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: Pakistan on Saturday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.
He said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 pm in Degwar sector and the Indian Army gave a befitting response. The cross-border firing was going on when reports were last received, the spokesman said.
There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Unjustifiable allotments by Estate Department
Chinese Companies to face embargo