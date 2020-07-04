Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: Pakistan on Saturday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

He said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 pm in Degwar sector and the Indian Army gave a befitting response. The cross-border firing was going on when reports were last received, the spokesman said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side. (AGENCIES)