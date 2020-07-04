227 including 40 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; 8 more die

SRINAGAR: As many as 227 people, including 40 CRPF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the union territory’s case count to 8,246, while eight more fatalities pushed its toll to 127, officials said.

All deaths and the majority of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir.

“Eight people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

All of these deaths were reported from Kashmir, they said.

This has taken the death toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory to 127. (AGENCIES)