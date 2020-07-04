J-K admin plans to undertake ‘restricted’ Amarnath yatra this year

JAMMU: Asserting that the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra would have to be undertaken in a “restricted manner” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said only 500 pilgrims would be allowed per day by road from Jammu to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine.

It also said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for testing of persons entering the Union Territory would also be applicable to the intending Amarnath pilgrims.

“The yatra this year will have to be undertaken in a restricted manner so that the SoPs for COVID-19 are strictly adhered to during the conduct of the yatra… a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu,” Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said. (AGENCIES)