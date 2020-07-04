Govt launches scheme to promote Indian apps

NEW DELHI: The Government on Saturday launched programme for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups to build strong ecosystem to develop and promote indigenous world class apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT in partnership with Niti Ayog announced that it will run the programme in two stages.

“With an objective to support and build a strong ecosystem for Indian Apps, MeitY in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog launches Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for Indian tech entrepreneurs and startups.

“This is to help realise the vision of Prime Minister for building a Digital India and using Digital Technologies for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” Meity said in a statement. (AGENCIES)