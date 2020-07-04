2 militants killed in encounter in Kulgam, Army man suffers injury

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were killed and an Army man was injured during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday based on specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which two militants were killed, the official said.

During the operation, an Army man was injured and he has been rushed to a hospital, he added. (AGENCIES)