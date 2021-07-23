People protest, demand quick investigation in suicide case

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 23: The family members, relatives and other locals under the leadership of BSP State president, Som Raj Majotra held a protest demonstration against the Kathua Police for delaying the probe in Ashwani Kumar’s suicide case.

They took out protest march from the residence of victim and proceeded to DC Office, Kathua.

They were raising slogans in support of their demands and demanding the arrest of the accused involved in instigating the victim to commit suicide in a land sale case.

The protesters met with DDC Kathua, Rahul Yadav and handed over memorandum appealing to interfere in the matter so that the justice could be met.

While addressing media Som Raj Majotra said that ten days ago Ashwani Kumar alias Sonu Kumar of Ward Number 1, Kathua committed suicide over sale of piece of land after the buyer and property dealer did not make full payment to him. The deceased Ashwani Kumar shoot a video which he himself-recorded on his mobile before committing suicide and accused three person including a BJP woman leader for forcing him to commit suicide.

Following the protest, DySP Shammi Kumar, SHO Kathua along with police force reached on the spot.

Kathua police has registered a case and was waiting the postmortem and FSL report. The sources said that the persons named by the protestors were also called to Police Station for questioning.