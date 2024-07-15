PDP assesses recently concluded Parliamentary elections

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: The People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP), today assessed the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, with a particular focus on Central Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior party leadership, including vice presidents, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Abdul Hameed Choudhary, general secretary (Org) Dr. Mehboob Beg, general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, addl gen secretary Asea Naqash senior leader and former minister Abdul Gafar Sofi , senior leader Bashir Mir, District Presidents, Constituency In-charges and Zonal Presidents from Central Kashmir region.

During the meeting, an in-depth discussion was held on various aspects of the party’s performance in the elections. The participants examined the loopholes and shortcomings encountered and deliberated on strategies to address these issues. The conversation also turned towards potential Assembly elections, discussing the approach and roadmap for the future.

Party office bearers from Central Kashmir presented a series of suggestions and measures to strengthen the party’s outreach and ensure the manifesto and agenda reach every doorstep. A key recommendation was to appoint heads for constituencies that currently lack leadership, ensuring clarity and understanding at all levels.

Mufti expressed her gratitude to the party workers for their efforts during the parliamentary elections. She emphasized that the PDP is more than just a political entity-it represents a thought, a revolution, and an idea envisioned by the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

She reiterated her commitment to his vision of lifting the people of Jammu and Kashmir out of hardship and making the region a sustainable and viable proposition within India.

In her address to the party cadre of Central Kashmir, Mufti said: “Our mission is to secure a peaceful, inclusive resolution to all of Jammu and Kashmir’s challenges. The structural disempowerment of our people will be fought politically by the JKPDP. I urge all party workers to take this message and the journey of the PDP to the people’s doorstep and strengthen our presence at the grassroots level.”

She further added that PDP will stand firm against the diktat issued by the central government that empowers the LG and disempowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature, chief minister, and elected governments.

“We will fight and take this fight to its logical conclusion,” she said, emphasizing the need for the party cadre to work in their respective constituency assembly segments and be ready to face the onslaught democratically, peacefully, and electorally.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of determination and unity among the party members, ready to take on future challenges and work towards a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.