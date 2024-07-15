National Hernia Summit joined by leading doctors concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: (GMC) Srinagar hosted Hernia Summit 2024, a two-day event that brought together leading surgical experts and aspiring medical professionals across India.

Organised by the Postgraduate Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery at GMC Srinagar in collaboration with the Hernia Society of India, the summit focused on advanced hernia repair techniques and cutting-edge academic discussions.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary of Health & Medical Education, was as the chief guest, Padamshree Pradeep Chowbey was guest of honour along with President of Hernia Society of India Dr Vijay Borgaonkar as guest of honour.

Dr Abid Rasheed said “I want to express my deepest appreciation to our medical fraternity for their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class patient care. Your dedication is the backbone of our healthcare system, and it’s truly commendable.”

“Looking ahead, I’m pleased to announce our plans for completing a new theatre block, which will significantly enhance our surgical capabilities. Furthermore, we are set to introduce robotic surgery in the department, keeping us at the forefront of medical technology and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

The event commenced with a live operative workshop on the first day, where nine eminent surgeons from across the country, including faculty from GMC Srinagar, demonstrated their exceptional skills by performing complex hernia repairs.

“Our goal is twofold: first, to ensure that these patients receive the most appropriate and effective treatment, and second, to familiarize our medical community with the latest advancements in hernia repair. By demonstrating the cutting-edge gadgets and techniques used in modern hernia surgery, we’re not just sharing knowledge – we’re potentially saving lives,” stated the organising Chairman Prof Iqbal Saleem Mir.

Padmashree Dr Pradeep Chowbey, the guest of honor, expressed admiration for the quality of work being done in the department of surgery at GMC Srinagar. He showed keen interest in training budding surgeons in the field of robotic surgery, further underlining the potential for advanced surgical techniques in the region As a father of Laparoscopic surgery in India Dr Chowbey described the way forward as how to approach Hernia surgery in future when you are in doubt as to which procedure to be done in which patient during his talk

The summit also saw the presence of Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, President of the Hernia Society of India, who in his speech designated the Department of Minimal Access & General Surgery at GMC Srinagar as a “Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery.” an Honour for GMC Srinagar.