Annual Sarthal Devi Yatra commences with religious fervor, gaiety

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 14: The revered Annual Yatra of Shri Ashtadash Bhuja Mata Sarthal Devi Ji commenced today in Kishtwar, marking the beginning of a joyous and spiritually significant event.

The yatra commenced with a grand Hawan ceremony held at Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot, where devotees offered “Aahuti & Puran Aahuti.”

Accompanied by an impressive Shoba yatra, the Chari Mubarak (holy procession) proceeded through Chowgan ground, Sheedhi Chowk, and the Bus stand, starting from Gori Shankar Mandir.

Thousands of devotees, including men, women, and children, enthusiastically chanted religious slogans and bhajans while traditional drum beats resonated along the procession route.

The local communities from various neighborhoods extended a warm welcome to the Holy Chari.

At the Bus Stand, devotees boarded buses and other vehicles to make their way to the historic Sarthal Devi Temple in Kishtwar. Tomorrow morning on 15 July a MahaYajna (grand religious ritual) will be performed at Sarthal Devi Mandir.

The district administration and police have made meticulous arrangements for security, drinking water, power supply, transportation, and other essential facilities at Sarthal and Kishtwar to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the devotees.

Sarthal Devi Ji is revered as the “Kul Devi” (patron goddess) of the region. The historic yatra has been organized every year since the Dogra Regime, and each devotee holds a deep and unique faith in this sacred pilgrimage.

The yatra is annually organized by the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Trust, under the patronage of Dr. Karan Singh, the sole trustee, and Vikramaditya Singh, Chairman Trustee of the Trust.

Accompanying the yatra were esteemed dignitaries, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom;ASP Kishtwar Pawan Kumar, Former Minister, Sunil Sharma and prominent civil society members, Religious personalities including Surinder Sen, President of Sanatan Dharma Sabha; and Sanjeev Parihar, Vice Chairman of Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Trust, among others also accompanied the holy Yatra.