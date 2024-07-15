Union Minister, MSME Forum delegation, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Meanwhile, representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Forum, led by its Founder Chairman Rajnish Goenka, called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of MSME Development Forum discussed the promotion of Trade, Industry and Tourism sector of Jammu Kashmir.

They also briefed the Lt Governor on its endeavours to connect the local artisans with the buyers from across the country and to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to the youth of J&K.

The Lt Governor assured the MSME Development Forum all support and necessary interventions from the UT administration in strengthening the MSME and Start-ups ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) was also present during the meeting.

A delegation of J&K Janta Dal United (JDU), led by its President, GM Shaheen, also called on Lieutenant Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

Subsequently, Abdul Majid Wani, former Minister, also met the Lieutenant Governor.