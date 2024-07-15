Pingla Mata Shobha Yatra taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 14: Ahead of pilgrimage to Shri Pingla Mata Cave Shrine on July 16, an impressive Shobha Yatra was taken out in Udhampur town, here today.

The Shobha Yatra of Akhand Jyoti Adi Shakti Pingla Mata was organised by Adi Shakti Sewa Sanstha Pingla Mata Udhampur in which large number of devotees participated with enthusiasm amidst reciting songs in praise of Adi Shakti Mata Pingla.

The Shobha Yatra, headed by Swami Divyanand Puri Maharaj Shahpurkandi wale was taken out from Pandav Mandir Udhampur around 3.30pm, which after passing through Hospital Road, Saillan Talab, Chabutra Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Gole Market, Mukerji Bazaar, Ramnagar Chowk and Salathia Chowk, culminated at the starting point. Various tableaux were decorated depicting different incarnations of the Goddess.

In the morning, a ‘Havan Yagna’ was performed at the Mandir and langar was offered by the Sanstha.

President of Shri Adi Shakti Sewak Sanstha, Ashok Gupta said that the Sanstha is organizing 18th Pingla Mata Akhand Jyoti Yatra for which a Shobha Yatra was taken out today. He said that the sacred lamp and Trident would remain at Pandav Mandir which would be carried to the Cave Shrine of Pingla Mata on July 16, 2024 morning in a procession of devotees.

He further said that the Sanstha has managed bus services for the devotees from Udhampur to the pilgrimage point. Free langar facility would also be provided by the Sanstha at the shrine cave with all out support of the ex-Sarpanch of the village Pinger, Mulk Raj Gupta, he added.

Among others, president of Bar Association, Vikram Slathia; Beopar Mandal president, Jatinder Vermani, Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Ajay Gudda; Vice President Mahilla wing Pooja Mahajan, B K Mamta, Media Incharge Akshay Mahajan, Ankush Gupta and other members of the Sanstha and large number of people participated in the Shobha Yatra.