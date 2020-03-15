PCI team visits Baramulla, meets journalists

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 15: A sub-committee of Press Council of India (PCI) consisting of three members today visited Baramulla where they convened an interactive session with the media persons and took feedback in the wake of prevailing circumstances.

The three-member committee, headed by its Conveyer Balwinder Singh and other two member: Kamal Nain Narang and Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, visited Dak Bunglow Baramulla where they were given a detailed account regarding the day today functioning of media fraternity in the district.

On the occasion, the representative of the Press Forum briefed the team about the difficulties they are facing while covering events at ground level. They also put forth their demands which includes establishment of press club at district headquarter, restoration of high speed internet connectivity, accreditation of local journalists etc.

They also drew attention of the visiting team towards the frequent disruption of internet services during any law and order situation and demanded the necessary alternative during such occasions.

While addressing the media persons, Balwinder Singh assured that all their genuine demands will be taken with the concerned authorities and said that they are here to witness the difficulties which the press persons are facing at ground level.

He further deliberated on extending benefit of insurance scheme to the journalists who are working in this border district of Baramulla.

Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, in his address said that media is a significant pillar in democracy for deliverance of transparent and accountable governance to the people adding that various initiatives are afoot which includes extension of various welfare schemes to the media persons for their overall well being.

Earlier, District Development commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo also briefed the team about various facilities being provided to the media persons and said that special internet facility was provided to them post August 5.

Joint Director Information Kashmir Division Haris Handoo said that a team has been constituted, mandated to review the accreditation policy. He also informed that all the vacant posts in the department shall be fulfilled shortly so that work of the department is streamlined.