LeT comdr among 4 militants killed

Fresh recruit held in Sopore

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was among four militants killed in a gun battle in South Kashmir district of Anantnag today.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Excelsior that operation in Watergam area of Dialgam in district Anantnag was launched this morning after inputs about presence of four militants was received. He said that four militants including LeT district commander, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat were killed in the gun battle during which there was no collateral damage.

The IGP said that Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Reyaz Naikoo, had released a video yesterday instigating people for violence but security forces have replied him professionally today.

The operation was launched by Anantnag Police along 19 RR of Army and CRPF early today and during the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon the search party. The troops returned the fire leading to an encounter which last for several hours.

Four militants including LeT district commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat, residents of Sopat, Tangpora of district Kulgam were killed in the encounter.

The others who were killed have been identified as Omar Ameen Bhat son of Mohammad Ameen Bhat, resident of Sopat Tangpora in district Kulgam, Sajad Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Subhan Bhat, resident of Tengbal Frisal and Gulzar Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Salam Bhat resident of Hirpora Tarigam, Kulgam. Gulzar was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen while two others were part of the LeT.

Security forces have recovered two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the site of encounter.

Muzafar was active since 2017 and was involved in several militancy related incidents in the district. He was involved in 7 different cases under Sections 7/25 Arms Act, 302 IPC, 18, 19, 20, 39 ULAP Act.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat was involved in a case U/S 13, 18, 38, 39 ULAP Act of PS Kulgam. Sajad Ahmad was also involved in a case U/S 13, 20 ULAP Act. Omar was involved in 3 FIR’s U/S 13,16, 18, 20, 39 ULAP Act.

And in the meantime, one JeM militant was apprehended in Sopore today.

The IGP said that based on the credible input of presence of newly recruited militant in Bulgam area of Sopore in North Kashmir, security launched an operation to nab him. He has been identified as Danish Ahmed Kakroo who hails from Chesti Colony in district Baramulla.

Security forces including 52 RR of Army, CRPF and SOG Sopore launched the operation in Bulgam village during which one militant tried to flee from the spot.

Since he was the newly activated militant, security forces asked him to surrender. Police said that security forces exercised extreme restrain under provoking operational situation and caught the fleeing militant.

The initial probe suggest that he had joined militancy only yesterday. “Weapon and War like stores have been recovered from the militant and further probe in under way. He was part of JeM module operating in the area”, police said.