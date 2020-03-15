Mizoram Autonomous Councils delegation meets Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 15: A delegation of Mizoram Autonomous District Councils met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed issues of their concerns as well some of their demands.

The delegation comprised of representatives of Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils as well as the leaders of the coordination communities representing the three.

After giving a patience hearing to them, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had, during his recent visit to Aizawl, met different sections of people and taken a note of the inputs put across by them. He also referred to the initiative taken by Amit Shah, as Chairman of North Eastern Council (NEC), to propose allocation of exclusive funds from the North Eastern Council budget for the deprived sections and neglected areas.

Referring to the personal attention being paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the welfare and development of Mizoram and other parts of the North Eastern region, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that it was from Aizawl, Mizoram that Prime Minister Modi had distributed the first lot of financial assistance through Venture Fund provided by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Among the various demands raised by the members of delegation was to give more political and developmental powers to Autonomous District Councils and implementation of some of the proposals put across earlier.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi government has always been very considerate and sympathetic. He said, while the Ministry of DoNER is already doing whatever possible in this direction, some of the demands put across by the delegation will be forwarded for consideration by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prominent members in the delegation included M. Laikaw, Chairman Lai Mara Chakma Coordination Committee, Sapliana Vandir, A B Chakma, N C Muaunkima, J B Rualchhinga, Delson Notlia and others.