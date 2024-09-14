Pavneet Kour conducts door-to-door campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Apni Party candidate for Jammu South, Pavneet Kour here today conducted an extensive door-to-door campaign at Simbal Camp.

She met people and assured them to address local issues by connecting with the residents personally emphasising her commitment to bring about the real change.

During campaign, Kour reiterated her promise of making Punjabi official language of J&K and ensured 500 units of free electricity in summers and 300 units in winters.

She also discussed plans to create sports academies to combat drug abuse among the youth and to provide better access to government schemes for the elderly people. Kour appealed for the community support stressing her dedication to serve all the sections of society and ensured that voices of the public will be heard in the Legislative Assembly if she is voted to victory.

The people of Simbal Camp assured Pavneet Kour full support in her vision for a better future.