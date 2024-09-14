GDCT organizes program on environment conservation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) in collaboration with the Department of Social Forestry today organized a programme to promote sustainability and environmental conservation.

Safeer Hussain Shah, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Social Forestry Department, Jammu, along with his team visited Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust and Brigadier Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Higher Secondary School today to participate in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Ali Choudhary (chairman GDCT) said, “As stewards of the environment, we recognize our responsibility to take bold action in the fight against climate change, by preserving the environment. Involvement of the students and community is key to ensuring the success of this project. We are also looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the Social Forestry Department for many more green initiatives.”

During the event, which saw the active participation of GDCT trustees, teachers, and local volunteers, Safeer Hussain Shah emphasized the importance of community engagement in protecting the environment and urged trustees to become ambassadors of environmental change.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Trust in combating climate change and protecting biodiversity. “Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire more schools and communities to join the cause of reforestation and environmental conservation,” Safeer Hussain asserted.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were M Sadiq Azad (general secretary), Shouket Javed (senior trustee), Asif Khaliq Poswal (secretary), Mohammad Aslam Gheghi, Amin Choudhary, Khursheed ul Islam (all Trustees), Mohammad Shafi Bajard (community member), Nehreer Khan (Principal KBPS), teachers and staff.