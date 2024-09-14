TRG Trust distribute uniforms among students in slum area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Continuing with its charitable initiatives, the T. R. Gupta (TRG) Public Charitable Trust today distributed School Uniforms among the students of the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Sarvodaya School, Rajeev Nagar, Narwal, a slum area of Jammu.

The uniforms were distributed by the trustee of TRG Trust, Dr Ashok Kumar Gupta, former HoD of Pediatrics, GMC, Jammu.

B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner and former Chief Secretary was the Guest of Honour. K B Jandial in his address spoke about the vision of the Trust set up by a great philanthropist & nonagenarian, T R Gupta.

He said that the Trust is engaged in multipronged initiatives aimed at helping the poor and neglected sections of the society.

“It has been holding Medical Camps in far flung areas of Jammu, Rajouri and Kathua districts where hundreds of rural people were provided specialized treatment and free medicines. The Trust has set up a full-fledged Clinic at Marble Market about two years ago where on an average, 50 patients are seeking treatment daily. The Clinic has seven specialists which include physicians, Pediatrician, dermatologist, ophthalmologist, and physiotherapist. Besides the pathology lab, it has set up a complete physio-therapy unit,” he said.

B R Sharma commended the Trust for its philanthropic and social endeavors and hoped that the poor and the needy people would take full benefit of the wide-ranging initiatives.

Rashmi Sharma, Chairperson of the NGO, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Sarvodaya Society, extended profound gratitude to Dr Ashok Gupta and other Trustees for meeting the urgent need of students who come from very poor families in the slum areas.

Among others, who graced the event included Kailash Langer, Raman Pargal, Jogita Bakshi and staff of the school.