Dogra College organizes training programme for students, faculty

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: A training programme ‘Finishing school for employability’, was successfully held by Dogra Degree College, in collaboration with ICT Academy under CSR initiative of INFOSYS.

The programme was organized for the 15-day training on “Premier Banker”. It was aimed to equip students and faculty members with essential technical and professional skills for personal and career growth. This was a 100 hours course which included the 20 hours of soft skills training and 80 hours of BFSI training course. The resource persons for the soft skills and BFSI course were Zenab, Poonam and Aadil from ICT Academy.

The valedictory function was graced by Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, former Minister and Chairman of Dogra Educational Trust. He presented mementoes to key facilitators Saravanan Gurusamy Associate vice president & Aron Dinesh, Project Manager ICT Academy.

Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary of Dogra Educational Trust, emphasized the importance of the acquired knowledge in empowering students and faculty to integrate soft skills and various banking and financial skills effectively and prepare students for the same.

Dr Dharamveer Sharma, Dean Academic Affairs at Dogra Educational Trust, motivated the students to participate in the programme actively.

Ravinder Kumar, ICT Academy Coordinator, shared insights from the workshop’s technical sessions through a powerpoint presentation highlighting topics such as communication skills, English Grammar, Speaking Practice, Public Speaking Presentation Skills Learning, etc.

Ajaz Yousuf, Relationship Manager, ICT Academy, in his address, congratulated Dogra Degree College for being the first college in the whole Jammu and Kahmir to host and organize such a trainig programme under the patronage of INFOSYS.

The students who shared their experience and feedback of this traning programme were; Daksha Koushal, Akshita, Manjot Kour and Priyanka Charak.

The valedictory function saw participation from prominent figures including Ajaz Yousuf, Relationship Manager, ICT Academy; Dr Gitika Sehgal, Coordinator of Dogra Educational Trust. The program was anchored by Aditi Khajuria and Amarpreet Kour served as the rapporteur for the technical sessions. The whole programme was Coordinated by Ravinder Kumar, ICT Coordinator, Dogra Degree College under the guidance of Dr Bela Thakur, Principal Dogra Degree College.