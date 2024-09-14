GGHSS Canal Road students to join Journalism

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 13: A guest lecture was delivered by Ashish Kohli on journalism in GGHSS Canal Road, Jammu.

He started his lecture by asking students what they understand from the term’ journalism’ and then elaborated the principles of journalism and its role in multicultural society. By sharing his own life experiences, he motivated the students to pursue their interests with preservance and zeal.

He emphasised that success is a long and steady process that requires hard work, commitment, and sacrifice.

He also encouraged the students to explore the opportunities in the field of multimedia to set up their carriers.

The lecture was presided over by Aneeta Koul, Principal GGHSS Canal Road, Jammu. Around 100 students gained benefit from the lecture and expressed their aspiration to join journalism.