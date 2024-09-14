Shiv Sena resolves to rename Mughal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K unit has expanded its manifesto and has resolved to change the name of Mughal Road.

In a press conference here today Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni released the new manifesto and said that more suggestions received from the public have been accommodated.

“These suggestions include Mughal Road connecting Rajouri-Poonch to Kashmir to be renamed as Maharaja Gulab Singh Marg, Jammu Airport to be named after Maharaja Hari Singh and Srinagar Airport after Professor Balraj Madhok,” he told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that to promote Dogra cultural identity, a Dogra museum will be established in Katra and a 24*7 digital Duggar channel will be started.

He said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) is voted to power then there will be a guarantee for restoration of rights.

Party candidates Meenakshi Chhibber, contesting from Jammu West; Jai Bharat (Bharti), contesting from Bishnah (SC) and Rajesh Kumar, contesting from Kathua were also present on the occasion.