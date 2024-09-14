LSAC honours Kumar A ‘Bharti’ with Dogra Rattan Sammaan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Lagan Society for Art and Culture honoured renowned playwright and director Kumar A ‘Bharti’ with the prestigious Dogra Rattan Sammaan for his exceptional contributions to the field of Dogri Art and Culture.

The felicitation ceremony brought together leading figures in the cultural and artistic community. On the occasion, Kumar A ‘Bharti’ was honoured with a Dogra Pagri, a citation, a souvenir and a shawl, as a mark of respect for his dedication to preserving and promoting the region’s cultural heritage.

The felicitation program began with a paper reading on the life, works and achievements of Kumar A ‘Bharti,’ presented by Rajesh Kumar Verma (President, LSAC). He applauded Bharti’s invaluable work in Dogri Folk Theatre and highlighted his prolific career, which includes writing 27 full-length stage plays. Many of Bharti’s works have been celebrated at various national festivals, winning awards for best play, best music and best direction.

The event was graced by senior journalist Sohail Kazmi as the chief guest. He expressed his pride and admiration for Kumar A ‘Bharti,’ noting the importance of honoring such a towering personality in the region’s cultural landscape. He also emphasized his hope that Bharti will continue to make remarkable contributions to Dogri Art in the future.

In his acceptance speech, Bharti expressed his gratitude to the Lagan Society for honoring his contributions. Others who were present at the ceremony, included Adv Sandeep Gupta (Patron, LSAC), Sonia Dogra (Treasurer, LSAC), Shubham Manmar (IT Incharge, LSAC), Rohit Bains (Joint Secretary, LSAC), Akram Khan (Sr Theatre Director), Dr Abhishek Bharti (Renowned Theatre Director), Aditya Bharti, Rakesh Dogra, Shivani Sharma, Dr Jug Mohan Singh and Vikul Gupta. President, LSAC, presented a vote of thanks.