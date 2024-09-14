PYP extends support to BJP in J&K Assembly elections

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 13: Patanjali Yog Peeth (PYP) today announced to extend their support to the BJP Candidate from Vijaypur constituency, Chander Parkash Ganga, in the upcoming J&K Assembly elections.

In this regard a voter awareness campaign was today launched by the PYP in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was the chief guest. Yog Gura Baba Ramdev attended the function virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Ramdev stressed upon the issue of Nationalism, total integration of J&K after abrogation of Article 370 and to defeat the anti-nationalist forces.

“The prime motto of our organization is to serve the people of this nation and that can only happen if nation stands strong,” he said.

Baba Ramdev asked the members of his organization to vote on the issue of nationalism and total integration.

G Kishan Reddy in his address said, “Nationalist forces are joining hands in this Mahayugya to defeat the anti nationalist forces. Each extended support boosts our confidence and i am sure that we are going to come victorious out of it.”