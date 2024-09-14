1965 war hero Lt Thakur Dass Sharma commemorated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: A solemn ceremony was held at Sports Club Akhnoor today to commemorate Lt Thakur Dass Sharma of 6/5 GR, who sacrificed his life defending Indian territory during the 1965 Indo-Pak war in the Kalidhar sector.

As per a statement, the event was attended by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, 22 ex-servicemen, and six Veer Naris.

It said the ceremony began with the National Anthem, followed by a two-minute silence in honor of the braveheart.

The Chief Guest lauded Lt Sharma’s valor and urged the youth to uphold the spirit of patriotism, encouraging them to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs in defending the nation.

The Akhnoor Sports Club, committed to promoting sports in the region, organized the event to honor the sacrifice of the local hero.