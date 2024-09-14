890 Central laws implemented in J&K after abrogation of Art 370: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Asserting that several revolutionary steps have been taken by the Centre for the welfare of people, the J&K BJP today said 890 Central laws have been implemented in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370.

After the BJP forms Government in Jammu and Kashmir, five marlas of land will be given to the landless and separate colonies will also be set up for the poor, it said.

“Two hundred and nine (209) laws of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have also been repealed after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi Government,” J&K BJP spokesperson Y V Sharma told reporters here.

He higlighted transformative legislative changes in J&K after August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated, and emphasised the party’s dedication to the welfare of the marginalised.

“The BJP is committed to the welfare of people, especially the poor, marginalised and deprived, as promised in our ‘Sankalp Patra’,” Sharma said.

He outlined future initiatives if the BJP comes to power in the Union Territory (UT). “After the BJP forms the government in J&K, five marlas of land will be given to the landless and separate colonies will also be set up for the poor. We will also ensure affordable healthcare for them,” he said.

The J&K BJP spokesperson further elaborated on the party’s plans, and said, “Ten kilograms of rice and one kilogram of sugar will be provided to the poor after the formation of the BJP government here in J&K.”

“A monetary help (pension) of Rs 18,000 per year will be given to the senior-most woman in every family. After the BJP government is formed, the monthly pension for widows, the physically challenged and the elderly will be enhanced to Rs 3,000, up from the current Rs 1,000,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Sharma said the party is dedicated to the welfare of the last man standing in the row.