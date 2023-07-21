Pathetic condition of BGSBU Road; students, public suffer

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 21: The residents of Dani Dhar and Dhanore villages of Rajouri which are hardly 2-3 km away from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, are deeply concerned about the alarming condition of the road which connects district headquarters with Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).

The deteriorating road condition has significantly impacted the daily lives of the residents as well as the university students thereby, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Presently, a large number of locals and students are coming out and posting the videos of this completely damaged road on the social media which looks like a nallah passing through a village. This bad condition of the road is since last four years which is a alarming situation for the hollow slogans of the Government which claims to huge development in J&K after abrogation of Article 370.

The locals alleged that the slogan of the PM on ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’ is proving to be hallow and it is really presenting the anti-picture of the projected new Jammu & Kashmir. Despite being a crucial lifeline of local residents as well as the University going students, this road has been neglected far too long.

It is really very sad and unfortunate that the commuters including bike/motor vehicle drivers are facing tremendous challenges and are often risking their lives while navigating through this road which presently appears as a an virtual Nallah. The local residents have been raising the issue for so many years but it seems that there is no one to listen in the LG administration. The students of the university are in great distress as there is no one to listen to them.

Considering the huge hue and cry on the social media about the dangerous condition of this road, it is strongly urged to the LG administration to wake up from the deep slumber and take immediate action to improve this road. The timely action taken by the Government on the BGSBU road in Rajouri will not only enhance the safety and convenience of the locals but will also be a great sigh of relief to thousands of University going students.