Advisor reviews functioning of J&K Drugs and Food Control Organisation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting and held a comprehensive review of the performance and functioning of J&K Drugs and Food Control Organisation (JKDFCO).

The meeting also held detailed deliberations on organization’s achievements, challenges, and the strategies to strengthen its effectiveness across Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring availability of safe and quality drugs and food products across the region.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Commissioner, Food And Drugs Administration, Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather; Drug Controller J&K, Joint Commissioner Food Safety, Deputy Drug Controllers and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that abuse of pharmaceutical preparations is one of the reasons for initiation of youth into drug abuse. He delved upon the officers to establish a strong mechanism for monitoring of drugs besides enforcement should be strengthened across all districts.

Calling upon the officers to cement the existing complaint mechanism, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers to develop a mobile application for complaint receiving as well as redressal of the same. With respect to Jan Aushadi kendras and Amrit pharmacies he emphasized on establishing them in all the district hospitals. He added that these are the effective ways of bringing down the medical bills of poor patients.

Advisor reiterated his decision of having a foolproof mechanism of keeping check on Scheduled and psychotropic drugs. While taking cognizance of the pendency of drug licences he directed for strictly complying with the PSGA designated timelines. He said that no delay, whatsoever on part of authorities is acceptable and should be viewed seriously.

During the meeting the State Drug Controller gave a detailed presentation on the performance and achievement registered by the organisation. She gave out that the performance of this organization is much better than before and is going to improve further by implementing more reforms recommended today.