ZEE5 launches ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ Trailer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar July 21: ZEE5, India’s leading OTT platform, today launched the trailer of its highly anticipated series, ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported,’ in Srinagar.

Directed by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, this 7-part series promises to be an eye-opening and spine-chilling revelation of the “unreported truths” surrounding the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

A spokesperson for ZEE5 said that following the success of the film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ this sequel delves deeper into the historical, ethical, and geopolitical intricacies, using real-life anecdotes, survivor testimonies, and archived footage. “It sheds light on the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the tragic exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and also examines the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir’s current state,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the series narrates these haunting accounts through conversations with experts and real-life victims, including renowned personalities like Dr. Meenakshi Jain, recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2020 for her contributions to literature and education; Rakesh K. Kaul, the author of Bestsellers ‘The Last Queen of Kashmir’ and ‘Dawn: The Warrior Princess of Kashmir’; Shesh Paul Vaid, the former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir; Manoj Raghuvanshi, a veteran journalist who covered terrorism’s early days in Kashmir; and Dr. Tej Tikoo, a retired Colonel and veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and author of ‘Kashmir: Its Aborigines and their Exodus.’

The spokesperson informed that on the occasion, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, expressed excitement about the upcoming series, acknowledging the overwhelming response to ‘The Kashmir Files, and praising Vivek Agnihotri’s meticulous research and dedication in portraying the region’s history, culture, and geopolitical complexities through the perspectives of academicians, researchers, historians, and the people of Kashmir.