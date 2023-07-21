DC Srinagar inspects proposed site for establishment of District Export Hub

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR July 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited the proposed “District Export Hub” under the ODOP- DEH initiative being established at Kashmir Haat with an aim to boost the Export of Goods from Srinagar District with adequate market linkage to the Industry, provide guidance regarding exports, consultancy, IT solutions, data management etc under one umbrella, besides strengthen support at embassy level to facilitate exporters and importers.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Chief Designer Craft Development, Functional Manager DIC, Assistant Director Exports, Executive Engineer R&B, Officers from JKTPO and other concerned.

On the occasion, the DC took a detailed round of various compartments of the proposed District Export Hub and inspected the facilities and the works required to be taken for its repairs and upgradation to develop it on the State of the Art pattern.

While reviewing the DPR regarding the upgradation works of the District Export Hub, the DC asked the concerned R&B Engineers to finalise the DPR and incorporate necessary alterations in it so that upgradation works are started at the earliest for setting up of DEH.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said the initiative is aimed to give a fillip to the Export volume and to boost the local Economy, particularly focusing on identifying and promoting specific products or industries within the District that have good export potential, thereby likely enhance production, improve quality, and facilitate marketing and export of these products.

The DC also said One District One Product – Districts as Export Hubs Initiative (ODOP – DEH) is not a scheme but rather an initiative aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

“The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district (One District – One Product) of the country for enabling holistic socioeconomic growth across all regions”, he added.

The DC further underlined that ODOP has been merged with ‘Districts as Export Hubs Initiative’ being run by the Department of Commerce (DoC) with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder. While the initiative has the potential to create epicentres of economic growth.