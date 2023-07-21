Opposition corporators hold protest over various public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Corporators of opposition parties as well as independent corporators today held a protest in Jammu City over various public issues including imposition of property tax and restoration of pension of widows, handicapped and old age persons.

Opposition corporators assembled this morning at Jewel Chowk from they were moved in the form of a rally to Maharaja Hari Singh Park, where they staged protest dharna against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for taking anti-public decisions.

The agitating corporators said that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is hell bent to torment the people of Jammu City. “First they introduced digital meters for electricity, then smart meters and now they are talking about prepaid meters,” they said, adding, the people who gave them majority in JMC are being harassed in one way or other.

They also expressed resentment over imposition of property tax in Jammu, saying that the present dispensation is imposing tax on everything from, power supply, water supply to property but has totally failed to give even basic facilities to the citizens of Jammu.

“Today they are talking about water tax but the irony is that the entire Jammu City and adjoining areas are reeling under water shortage. For last 4-5 days, there is no water supply in many areas of the City and this happens in every Monsoon season but instead of improving their water supply system, Government is concentrating on imposing tax on water supply,” they lamented.

Expressing resentment over stoppage of pension to handicapped, widows and old age persons, the protesting corporators said that due to wrong policies of the present J&K administration, handicapped, old age persons and widows are on the verge of starvation but this cruel Government does not want to listen to them.

“All these issues were also raised by us time to time in the House of JMC but our arrogant Mayor and Deputy Mayor didn’t listen to us and instead they threw us out of the House with the help of marshals,” they said.