Dalai Lama begins 3-day sermons at Leh, venue jam-packed

Admn enforces traffic restrictions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today began three days sermons at Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh as large number of people thronged the ground to listen to him.

The ground was jam-packed right from the morning as people converged from across Ladakh and other places to listen to the teachings of the spiritual leader who is in Leh since July 11 and will stay in the UT for over a month.

Traffic restrictions around the teaching ground were ordered by the Ladakh administration to ensure that those reaching the site don’t face any problems.

A tweet on Dalai Lama’s handle read: “A view of the crowd of over 45,000 attending the first day of HHDL’s teachings at the Shewatsel Teaching ground in the Himalayan region of Leh, Ladakh, India on July 21, 2023.”

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to give 3 days of teachings on the mornings of July 21, 22 and 23 at Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar at the request of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA).

His sermons focused on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Boddhisattva (laklen sodunma). On July 22 morning, he will confer the Avalokiteshvara Initiation (chenresig wang). Finally, on July 23, a long life prayer to the Dalai Lama will be offered by the LBA and LGA.

The Tibetan spiritual leader arrived at the teaching ground at Choglamsar to a rousing reception, amidst tight security arrangements.

Ladakh Traffic Police has already issued a traffic advisory for the holy sermons of Dalai Lama from July 21 till July 23 in and around Leh town and Choglamsar.

“General public, commuters, tourists and devotees are requested to park their vehicles in the designated parking place at RTO Driving Test Ground, Behind Karmappa Gompa and Sindhu Ghat parking,” said the advisory.

“All the vehicles of devotees coming from Khaltsi, Phyang side shall be diverted through Spituk Farka/ Balam Road towards Kuzay Chuchot and will park their vehicles in Kuzay,” said the Advisory.

The Dalai Lama is also expected to visit several other religious places in Ladakh during his stay here and deliver sermons.

There has been massive enthusiasm among the people in Ladakh on over month-long visit of the spiritual leader to the Union Territory as they want to listen to his sermons.

Last year also, the Dalai Lama had visited Ladakh on over a month-long visit.