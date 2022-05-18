Pandit employees to be posted in less vulnerable areas: Pole

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 18: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, today directed all the Heads of Departments of the Government departments to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the Valley are posted only in less vulnerable areas such as towns and district headquarters to ensure their safety and security.

Pole told reporters here: “We had a meeting with all heads of departments and Chief Engineers. I have told them to ensure that the Kashmiri Pandit employees are posted in less vulnerable areas like towns and district headquarters.”

He said the administration will resolve the service-related matter concerning the Kashmiri Pandit employees within a week.

On the transfer of employees, Pole said that employees have to follow code of conduct. “Eventually, all Government employees have to follow a code of conduct. We are looking into it…. They will not be posted in remote or vulnerable areas, the issue of couples being posted in different areas will also be addressed. They will be posted closer to their colonies so that their commuting time is also less,” he said.

He said that administration is completing all the matter of these employees which has been given a final shape now.

Kashmiri Pandit employees, who were employed under the Prime Minister’s Employment Package for migrants, have been protesting for six days now, demanding transfers to safer places like Jammu after the killing of one of their colleague Rahul Bhat.

The Divisional Commissioner evaded a direct reply when asked if the Government is willing to consider the demands of the protesting employees such as shifting them to Jammu.

Asked about the civilians killed in “cross-firing” in Shopian over the last 10 days, Pole said the next of kin of the deceased will get all the benefits, including ex-gratia relief under the relevant SRO.

“There is a set procedure for investigating civilian killings. A magisterial probe has been ordered. The next of kin of the innocent victims will get whatever is due to them under the (relevant) SRO,” he said.

Two civilians were killed in alleged cross-firing between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district in the last 10 days.