Bodybuilding team selected

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: A three member team of J&K Bodybuilding was selected for Asian and World Championships which is scheduled to be held at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh from May 21 to 22.

The team will take part in the championship under the banner of Body Building Association of J&K (BBAJK). Rajesh Dutta secretary general BBAJK and other office bearers interacted with players and wished best of luck for the upcoming event.

They also flagged off the team for the upcoming event from here today.

Team: Ajit Singh, Kunal Verma and Abhilash Sharma, while Rajesh Dutta and Ajit Singh will accompany the team as manager and coach respectively.