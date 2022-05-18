Four students excel in Chess at Nowshera

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 18: Four students shined in Chess awareness camp by winning Gold medals, organised by the J&K Government under the initative ‘My Youth My

Pride’ at Nowshera, here today.

The event was organised under the guidance of Brigadier Kapil Rana, Col Ravi Kumar and Atul Kumar Gupta President All J&K Chess Association at Boys Higher Secondary School

here for the youth of border areas.

AJKCA distributed e-books among the participants for self improvement of game and also assured all types of support for border youth. A total of prizes worth Rs 23000 were distributed among winners by Indian Army among top five in each category of U-15 and U-17 both boys and girls along with certificates and medals, wherein 138 students from various schools participated in the four categories.

Jagmanvir Kour won the Gold medal in Under-15 girls category, while Pankaj Chaudhary won Gold in Under-15 boys section and Pahul Preet Kour won Gold in girls Under-19 age category, besides Harshdeep Singh won Gold in boys Under-19 category.