Package employees protest against selective killings, block Tawi bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Protesting against the continuous selective killings in Kashmir valley by militants hundreds of PM package employees held a massive protest here, today and blocked the Tawi bridge for over one hour to show their total resentment over the failure of UT Government in protecting the lives of Hindu minorities in Kashmir.

Click here to watch video

The protestors raising slogans against selective killings and targeting of Kashmiri Pandits by militants alleged that the UT administration has completely failed in providing security to the Hindu minorities in Valley including the Kashmiri Pandits.

The protesting mob also jostled with police and broke the barricade in their bid to march ahead. They demanded fool proof protection to minorities living in Valley besides relocation of all package employees to Jammu till total normalcy returns in Kashmir. The protestors said the yesterday’s terror incident at Shopian has established that the security scenario is deteriorating on Valley and contrary to Government claims the Hindu minorities are totally unsafe there.

A protesting employee, while talking to reporters said that the minorities became the target of militants after the August 15 last year and since then the selective killings continued. There is a total fear psychosis among the minorities in Valley who are scared with increasing attacks on them. They said that the PM package employees are protesting for over last three months at Jammu and in various parts of Kashmir Valley demanding their relocation to Jammu as situation is not conducive in Kashmir for them.

Another package employee said that the Shopian killing is an eye-opener for the Government and there should be no delay in accepting the demand of protesting employees as they can’t be made a scapegoats and cannon fodder for militants.

He said they had shown their willingness to work in the Valley against all odds but Government failed to protect them and ensure security .

The protest march started from Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s Office to Dogra Chowk and later blocked the Tawi bridge to show a strong resentment against the killing of their community member in Shopian.

Earlier the protestors under the banner of All Migrant Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) assembled at RC’s and later marched on the Canal Road and Jewel Chowk of the city. They were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleagues and other Hindus who were shot dead by terrorists in last few years.

The protesting employees during their march staged a short sit-in protest at Jewel Chowk to vent their anger against the Kashmir administration and killers. However, they were not allowed to move ahead near Dogra Chowk but they succeeded to break the police cordon and moved towards ever busy Tawi bridge where they staged a sit-in for more than an hour causing brief disruption in the vehicular movement. The protesters raised slogans against the failure of the PM’s rehabilitation package while reiterating their demand of attachment with the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation Jammu.