AAP calls for ending ‘List Scrap’ policy of Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appealed Jammu and Kashmir Government to end its ‘List Scrap’ policy pressing need for stringent action against those within the bureaucratic and political setup who are involved in irregularities rather than unnecessary harassment of aspirants and selectees.

The Party further raised concern over a completely silent approach of Government towards aspirants and selectees of Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) who are being pushed to corner and said that J&K has been turned into a ‘Land of Protests’.

A press conference over the plight of FAA selectees was held in Jammu which was addressed by AAP leader Partap Jamwal while a similar press conference was organized in Kashmir which was addressed by the Party leader Rizwan Ellahi.

Addressing media persons, AAP leaders raised concern over the approach of BJP Government and LG administration towards J&K due to which the Union Territory has become a ‘Land of Protests’ and not only the unemployed youth but Government employees and workers including vocational teachers, daily wagers and those selected in recruitment by Government agency are on stir against the Government.

The AAP leaders said that the Central as well as J&K Government headed by LG administration is following a unique criteria towards this problem in the UT in which the aspirants as well as selectees are being pushed to the corner instead of identification and action against those black sheep within the administration as well as within the political circles who are responsible for the mess and irregularities committed in recent recruitments.

They said aspirants of J&K Police Sub Inspector and FAA selectees fear scraping of their selection list. “We demand Government not to take any such extreme step and also to shun its policy of list scraping and instead start identification and action against accused who are the only culprits.” AAP leaders said.