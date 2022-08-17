Raghav visits Baramulla, reviews overall developmental scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Aug 17: In order to review progress on development works being executed in the district under District Capex Budget, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Dr. Raghav Langer, who is also Secretary In-charge for Baramulla district, today paid an extensive tour of district and reviewed overall development scenario in a meeting held at Dak Bungalow here.

During the meeting, the Secretary held sector wise assessment of all the ongoing developmental works and called upon the officers for effective execution of the same. He also directed the officers to carry out an audit process in the work places where the progress of work is slow.

He exhorted upon the concerned officers to make sure that the elected representatives and other stakeholders are completely involved in planning and execution of all development works in the district.

While reviewing progress on implementation of various welfare schemes, Dr. Raghav directed the officers to redouble their efforts in ensuring that all Centrally Sponsored Schemes are implemented in letter and spirit according to projected demand and availability. He also set a list of activities for various departments to undertake several programmes that are to be saturated within the set timelines.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar presented a profile of works through Power Point Presentation and briefed the Secretary regarding the targets achieved under District Capex besides progress achieved under centrally sponsored schemes. The Secretary was also apprised of development works taken in hand and completed in the district till date.

The Secretary sought details from the heads of departments including Rural Development department, Health, JKPDCL, R&B, Jal Shakti and other sectors about the approved works, tendering status, status of estimations and progress of ongoing projects and works.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, District Programme officer Baramulla Syed Sajad Qadri, Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development, Superintending Engineer JKPDCL, PMGSY, Hydraulics, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer besides other concerned officers and officials of various departments.

Later, the Secretary also interacted with the PRIs who put forth various grievances and developmental aspirations of public importance. The issues were related to Health care, Power, Water, Roads besides other issues related to welfare of people.