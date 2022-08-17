Focus on Capacity Building of officials in 30s: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), said here today that the focus is sought to be on the Capacity Building of young officials in the age group of 30s who have active 25 years of service to contribute in the making of India of 2047, through the Amrit Mahakal. Moreover the process of Capacity Building is being institutionalised based on sound objective and scientific parameters, he said.

Addressing the Assistant Section Officers (Probationers) of 2019 Batch at the Institute of Secretariat Training & Management (ISTM) here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, after qualifying the difficult exam, you are part of the government machinery, and the entire nation looks towards you for playing your role efficiently, smartly and effectively. He said, it is time for them to work towards fulfilling the expectations of a citizen in a diligent and result-oriented manner by cutting down delays, ensuring timely disposal of business and strengthening the system of monitoring of outputs and outcomes. The Minister said, the ASOs have the advantage of bringing in fresh perspectives and views on existing problems and they can use new thinking and ingenuity in their work processes, wherever posted.

Dr Jitendra Singh felt happy to be informed that more than half of this batch are Science Graduates and added that this will help in adapting to the changing roles of CSS – being tech savvy for citizen centric feedback, real time monitoring of schemes/programmes etc. He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s many new schemes have strong scientific basis and orientation, be it Gatishakti, Digital India, Start-up India, Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile trinity, Direct Benefit Transfer and dashboards and platforms for monitoring of all major programmes. He said, the background of probationers and skill set will greatly help them to quickly understand the job requirements and help in making important contribution.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the probationers that the Prime Minister Modi always emphasised to treat “Government Service as your “Seva” and not “Naukri”. Referring to his personal experience, the Minister told them that no other job will provide them an opportunity to work in several Ministries and Departments and connect with so many colleagues in other organisations and to directly serve the society than the one they are now part of.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Central Secretariat, as the entire universe of Central Ministries and Departments is commonly referred to, is the nerve centre of functioning of the Government of India as the Secretariat is essentially meant for policy formulation, implementation, coordination with State Governments and field agencies and monitoring organisation of the government. He said, the Secretariat’s primary responsibility is to assist and advise the political executive in policy formulation, implementation, review and modification of such policies from time to time. Besides, the Secretariat also looks after several other important functions such as drafting legislations, rules and regulations, Sectoral planning and programme formulation, and exercises budgetary control, the Minister added.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s speech, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “In this period of “Amrit Kaal”, we have to take Reform, Perform, Transform to the next level. That is why today’s India is moving ahead with the spirit of Sabka Prayas”. He also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra that every decision should be evaluated on the touchstone of the welfare of the last person in the last line. The Minister reminded the officers that they have a long way to go and serve the Secretariat for the next 30-35 years or so and they will be part of the great process of social and economic transformation being carried forward in terms of the vision of the Prime Minister to take the country to the Golden era in its 100th year of Independence in 2047.

Dr Jitendra Singh also released a book “Transforming India- Governance for Atmanirbhar Bharat” & “Adhigam”, ISTM’s Journal on ‘Research on Training and Governance’ on the occasion.

S.D. Sharma, Director, ISTM & Joint Secretary (Trg.) and other senior officers also addressed the event.