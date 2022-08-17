DG ITBP, former MP call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG ITBP today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The DG ITBP and the Lt Governor discussed the treatment and medical support being provided to the ITBP personnel injured in the bus accident near Chandanwari on August 16.

Critically injured will be airlifted to AIIMS trauma centre for advanced treatment, it was informed.

Pertinently, the Lt Governor had visited the Army Hospital Srinagar on Tuesday to inquire about the well-being of ITBP personnel injured in the tragic road accident.

Manoj Rawat, ADG, ITBP; DIGs ITBP- Ranbir Singh and Kuldeep Dwivedi accompanied the DG ITBP.

Meanwhile, former Member Parliament, Talib Hussain called on Lieutenant Governor.

The former MP discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the development of Jammu Kashmir. He appreciated the various development works being done at an accelerated pace in the present LG led UT administration.

On the occasion, the former MP presented his travelogue book “Aasar-e-Qadam” describing the age-old values of harmony and brotherhood prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor praised the work of the former MP in promoting the traditional values and culture of Jammu Kashmir and urged him to continue his endeavour of promoting the rich culture, and welfare of the people of the UT.