P-Mark Mustard Oil launches advertisement campaign with Boman Irani, Neena Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: P Mark Mustard Oil, a leading brand of mustard oil, launched their latest advertisement campaign with two well-known celebrities Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

Boman Irani has, of course, been associated with the brand for a very long time. For more than a decade, Boman has played a wide variety of roles in numerous campaigns for the brand; these include an enthusiastic departmental store shopper; a quirky tabla ustad; an out-of-control boxing coach; a bungling chef; and an incompetent language translator.

He is joined by another acclaimed character actor, Neena Gupta who plays an irritable neighbour. After a series of skirmishes, the two characters bond over fond memories of their favourite dishes prepared using a mustard oil brand that has been around for generations.

Launching the campaign, Vivek Puri, MD Puri Oil Mills Limited (the makers of P Mark Mustard Oil) said, “The idea for this ad actually came from our loyal customers – spanning generations – who have been using the brand for nine decades.”

Umesh Verma, GM – Marketing and Communications at Puri Oil Mills Limited explains the casting decision of including Neena Gupta in the new campaign. He says: “We are always seeking to enhance the ‘Wow Factor’ for our customers. So this time around, we decided to add another celebrity alongside Boman Irani. The choice of Neena Gupta was a well thought out strategic decision based on multiple parameters.”