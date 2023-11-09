One Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: One terrorist associated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was killed in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on early Thursday morning.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

The Kashmir Police Zone posted about the same on X and wrote, “One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on.”

Further details into the matter are underway.