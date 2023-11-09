Jammu, Nov 9: A BSF personnel was injured in cross-border firing on border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district, a senior official said.
BoPs in the Ramgarh sector were fired upon in the early hours of Thursday, he said.
One BSF personnel was injured and has been evacuated to a hospital, he said.
J&K | BSF Personnel Injured In Firing Along IB In Samba
