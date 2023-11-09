New restaurant ‘Andaaz’ inaugurated at Amar Singh Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: A state of the art restaurant ‘Andaaz’ was inaugurated at the premises of Amar Singh Club here today.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner and club’s Vice-President Ramesh Kumar in the presence of club secretary, Anil Kapahi, executive committee members and other members of the club.

In his address on the occasion, Ramesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the executive committee in the creation of the restaurant.

Kapahi said the restaurant had been created keeping in mind the ever growing need of the club members to carve out a new space for them.

Rahul Jandial, vice-president/partner, Royal Hospitality, said, “We are delighted to launch our restaurant as we are continuing our legacy in providing the royal and best to Jammu vicinity.

The luxury dine restaurant is another feather to the cap of KC Hotels Pvt Ltd.

The restaurant flaunts a casual and contemporary interior with metallic esthetic furniture, coupled with lot of greenery. Designed in a fresh style, with textures, patterns and a combination of subtle and bold colours, Andaaz promises to provide luxury with royalty for all.

The menu includes absolutely fabulous array of delicacies from refreshing mocktails and array of coffees to quickies like Bruschettas, Healthy Salads to Healthy Bowl Meals, Quesadillas to Kebabs and Tikkas, from Sumptuous Crystal Dimsums to Dim Chi Baos to Thin Crusted Pizzas, Lavish Pastas and Risotto to scrumptious desserts like Italian Tiramisu, traditional Rasmalai and Gulabjamun and signature K C Residency Kesari Phirnee.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Dr Nandita Mehta, Dr Neerupam, Deepali Handa, Ritika Mahajan, Renu Nanda, Veena Handa, Vikram Gujral, Vikram Puri, Sidharth Mehta, Sanjay Sethi, Amit Mahajan and G P S Chahal.